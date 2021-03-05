Beilein started 0-4 against the Spartans, admitting it took a few meetings to truly understand the intensity and magnitude of the rivalry. Key Wolverines like Stu Douglass and Zack Novak finally helped change the narrative by sweeping Michigan State in 2011, kicking off a string of six victories in eight tries against the Spartans.

The later years of the Beilein era saw his Wolverines do to MSU on several occasions exactly what the Spartans had done to Michigan during the 2000s — play "in your face" defense and outwork and outhustle them to get the win.

This was best on display when U-M won three straight in the rivalry from the end of 2017 through the conclusion of 2018, all three of which came by double digits. The third and final victory of the stretch occurred at Madison Square Garden during the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, with things getting heated early and often.

Michigan had already beaten the Spartans during the clubs' only regular-season meeting, and most of the talk from MSU heading into the second matchup involved how badly it wanted revenge.

The Maize and Blue's slogan that entire season: "Do more, say less." And that's exactly what they did.