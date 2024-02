Last week, the final Rivals250 rankings were revealed for the class of 2024.

For the final rankings, Michigan football ended up with seven total signees in the class to make the cut.

There was no major movement for Wolverines' players from the previous rankings, as four-star running back Jordan Marshall held strong at No. 53 and is ranked as Michigan's highest rated recruit—with quarterback Jadyn Davis not far behind him at No. 59.

Below is a list of where all seven players who made the list stand: