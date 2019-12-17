Which Michigan Commits Will Sign, Enroll Early?
Early signing day is less than 24 hours away.
Several Michigan commits will ink with the Wolverines and officially become a part of the program.
Here is a full breakdown of 2020 Michigan pledges that are enrolling early, signing early and not expected to sign.
Early Enrollees
RB Blake Corum, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N
DL Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
DL Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.) High
LB Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High
LB William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall
DB Andre Seldon, Belleville (Mich.) High
DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High
Quick Take: Michigan has an excellent group of commits enrolling early, headlined by Rivals 100 running back Blake Corum. The highest ranked recruit in Michigan's 2020 class, Corum is a speedy, versatile back that will have a chance to be an early difference maker. Massachusetts offensive lineman Zak Zinter, in-state linebacker Cornell Wheeler and in-state defensive back Andre Seldon are all national Top 250 recruits this cycle.
Early Signees
WR AJ Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East
WR Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's
WR Roman Wilson, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis
TE Matt Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock
OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra
OL Reece Atteberry, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest
DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel
LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy
LB Jaylen Harrell, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley
LB Osman Savage, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
DB RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.) High
Quick Take: Most of Michigan's class will sign on Wednesday, which means the Wolverines can really hone in on a few remaining 2020 targets and turn their attention to 2021 recruiting. There were some question marks surrounding four-star defensive back Jordan Morant, but it appears that he will stick with the Wolverines. AJ Henning and Kalel Mullings are both Rivals100 prospects and are the big standouts on this list.
May Not Sign Early
TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio (Texas) Christian
OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
Quick Take: The brother of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Nick Patterson has made official visits to Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Memphis. It does not appear that he will be a part of the class, but with his family ties, we're not ruling it out. Meanwhile Micah Mazzccua has some work to do academically, so his status is in the air.
