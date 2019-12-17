Early signing day is less than 24 hours away. Several Michigan commits will ink with the Wolverines and officially become a part of the program. Here is a full breakdown of 2020 Michigan pledges that are enrolling early, signing early and not expected to sign.

Massachusetts offensive lineman Zak Zinter is committed to Michigan

Early Enrollees

Quick Take: Michigan has an excellent group of commits enrolling early, headlined by Rivals 100 running back Blake Corum. The highest ranked recruit in Michigan's 2020 class, Corum is a speedy, versatile back that will have a chance to be an early difference maker. Massachusetts offensive lineman Zak Zinter, in-state linebacker Cornell Wheeler and in-state defensive back Andre Seldon are all national Top 250 recruits this cycle.

Early Signees

Quick Take: Most of Michigan's class will sign on Wednesday, which means the Wolverines can really hone in on a few remaining 2020 targets and turn their attention to 2021 recruiting. There were some question marks surrounding four-star defensive back Jordan Morant, but it appears that he will stick with the Wolverines. AJ Henning and Kalel Mullings are both Rivals100 prospects and are the big standouts on this list.

May Not Sign Early

TE Nick Patterson, San Antonio (Texas) Christian OL Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances

