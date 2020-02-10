Which Position In U-M's 2020 Class Is The Best? Two Experts Give Their Take
The Michigan Wolverines' football program signed a 2020 recruiting class that finished 11th in the country, with its 13 four-stars tying for the fifth most of any team in the nation.
The Maize and Blue's haul concluded at No. 2 in the Big Ten (trailing only Ohio State's No. 5-nationally ranked class), marking the 13th time in the last 17 years U-M has signed a top-two class within the league.
With such a well-rounded crop that includes 23 signees, many have begun to wonder which position unit is the strongest in the haul.
Offensive line, linebacker and defensive back have been the most popular answers, with the Maize and Blue signing at least two four-star prospects at each of the aforementioned positions.
Michigan's Offensive Line Class:
Michigan's Linebacker Class:
Michigan's Defensive Back Class:
We turned to two of the top recruiting experts in the industry — Tom Lemming and Adam Friedman — to get their takes on the matter.
Lemming is the editor of Prep Football Magazine and has been covering high school recruiting since 1978, while Friedman handles recruiting in the Mid-Atlantic region for Rivals.com.
Tom Lemming:
“Linebacker. I thought [West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star] Cornell Wheeler was very good when I met him at West Bloomfield, and thought he could be a national recruit.
"I spent the day with [Baltimore St. Frances four-star] Osman Savage recently, and he’s a really good player as well.
"[Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star] Kalel Mullings is the top player in the state of Massachusetts, and [Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle] Zak Zinter is the next best.
