TheWolverine - Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?

 Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 08:10:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?

Jack Sawyer
Jack Sawyer (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

It’s the beginning of July and commitments are still coming in like crazy but it’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the defensive ends.

*****

*****

1. OHIO STATE

Hey look, the Buckeyes lead the way in another category. Shocking. Jack Sawyer and Tunmise Adeleye are a ridiculous 1-2 punch at the position and will be hard to unseat at the top.

*****

2. LSU

The defending champs always go a nice job recruiting outside pass rushers and Landon Jackson and Saivion Jones compliment each other well. The addition of high three-star Keanu Koht this weekend was a nice one as well.

*****

3. MICHIGAN

The Wolverines have four ends in this class led by four-stars Quinton Somerville and KeChaun Bennett but keep an eye on three-star TJ Guy as a riser as well.

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA

Mack Brown is killing it at every position and the duo of Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver has a chance to be elite.

*****

5. TENNESSEE

Dylan Brooks is the headliner from Alabama but Darrell Jackson and Trinity Bell are both very good gets as well.

*****

6. FLORIDA

I’m a huge fan of former five-star Tyreak Sapp as a bullish outside pass rusher and Justus Boone is a quality grab from South Carolina.

*****

7. TEXAS

The Longhorns need to keep adding pass rushers and Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Thomas are important in-state gets.

*****

8. WISCONSIN

T.J. Bollers is an awesome steal from Iowa and Darryl Peterson brings toughness and speed from Ohio.

*****

9. GEORGIA

Elijah Jeudy from Pennsylvania is a great out-of-state grab and Marlin Dean is a huge strongside end.

*****

10. CLEMSON

They are raw but four-star Cade Denhoff and three-star Zaire Patterson both have excellent motors and high ceilings.

*****

Odds and ends: Notre Dame has a solid duo with David Abiara and Jason Onye. ... Najee Story and Barryn Sorrell are a very good combination for Northwestern. ... Ethan Downs is ready to contribute early for Oklahoma and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is a ridiculous athlete just learning the game. ... The three-star duo of Noah Collins and Joshua Robinson have length and great frames to build on for Georgia Tech.

