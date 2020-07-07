TheWolverine - Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. It’s the beginning of July and commitments are still coming in like crazy but it’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the defensive ends.

1. OHIO STATE

Hey look, the Buckeyes lead the way in another category. Shocking. Jack Sawyer and Tunmise Adeleye are a ridiculous 1-2 punch at the position and will be hard to unseat at the top.

2. LSU

The defending champs always go a nice job recruiting outside pass rushers and Landon Jackson and Saivion Jones compliment each other well. The addition of high three-star Keanu Koht this weekend was a nice one as well.

3. MICHIGAN

The Wolverines have four ends in this class led by four-stars Quinton Somerville and KeChaun Bennett but keep an eye on three-star TJ Guy as a riser as well.

4. NORTH CAROLINA

Mack Brown is killing it at every position and the duo of Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver has a chance to be elite.

5. TENNESSEE

Dylan Brooks is the headliner from Alabama but Darrell Jackson and Trinity Bell are both very good gets as well.

6. FLORIDA

I’m a huge fan of former five-star Tyreak Sapp as a bullish outside pass rusher and Justus Boone is a quality grab from South Carolina.

7. TEXAS

The Longhorns need to keep adding pass rushers and Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Thomas are important in-state gets.

8. WISCONSIN

T.J. Bollers is an awesome steal from Iowa and Darryl Peterson brings toughness and speed from Ohio.

9. GEORGIA

Elijah Jeudy from Pennsylvania is a great out-of-state grab and Marlin Dean is a huge strongside end.

10. CLEMSON

They are raw but four-star Cade Denhoff and three-star Zaire Patterson both have excellent motors and high ceilings.

