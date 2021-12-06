Why Dickinson’s 3-point shooting could be Michigan’s offensive solution

Last week, Phil Martelli lamented the Michigan men’s basketball team’s difficulty getting the ball to All-American center Hunter Dickinson in the post.

Through seven games, that issue was exacerbated by the Wolverines’ poor 3-point shooting. Given the lack of a consistent threat from beyond the arc, opposing defenses began collapsing on Dickinson, preventing Michigan from scoring in a clogged interior. So Martelli, the Wolverines’ third-year associate head coach, crowdsourced advice.

“I’d love any and all suggestions on that,” Martelli joked during a Zoom call with reporters Friday. “On a crowded floor, it’s challenging. … We’re looking at it, we’re working on it and we’re putting in wrinkles to address that.”

As it turns out, one of those wrinkles is Dickinson fixing the problem himself.

During Michigan’s 72-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday, the sophomore center shot a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown. The added dimension opened up other aspects of his game, paving the way for an impressive stat line of 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Saturday wasn’t the only time Dickinson has let it fly from deep this season, but the win over the Aztecs marked his first game with multiple 3-point attempts. He’s taken eight 3-pointers in as many games, canning four of them. Granted it’s a small sample size, but that 50-percent clip is a team-best thus far.

“Hunter made some really good shots,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Monday. “He’s been working on it all offseason, and speaking of offseason, I’m talking about the summertime. He’s also worked on it with me during the season. The key, like I always tell Hunter, is to stay in it. No need to fade back, no need to walk back when you shoot it. He’s been working on just dialing in to that muscle memory. He got open looks and he took what the defense gave him.

“It’s nothing like when the ball goes in the basket. It’s a great feeling not only within the player, but also it breathes life into the team and it breathes life into the building.”

But more importantly, it opens doors to the Wolverines’ offseason that were previously closed. Defenses can no longer sit on Dickinson’s back in the post and bring double-teams the moment he catches the ball on the low block. His ability to shoot 3-pointers creates much-needed spacing that the offense lacked at the beginning of this season. As a result, ball screen opportunities and driving lanes are easier to come by for everyone else.

That doesn’t mean Michigan is going to stray far from its identity, however. At 7-foot-1, 260 pounds, Dickinson still gives the Wolverines one of the best interior advantages across college basketball.

“We’re not walking away from it,” Martelli said. “We know who our horse is, we know where our bread is buttered, and that is one of the things that makes us different from a lot of the college teams. A lot of teams go to five-out, we’re not going to five-out. We’re going to stick with this. We’re going to have a low-post presence and we’re going to jump on Hunter’s back and make sure he takes us where we want to go as a group.”

Dickinson’s 3-point shooting isn’t a substitute for his play in the post. But at this point, it could be the key to unlocking the rest.

