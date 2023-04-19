The Michigan football program has a number of players that are looking to make the second-year leap on defense this upcoming season. With a chance to cement himself amongst the top-end of the rotation at defensive end, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has high expectations for sophomore EDGE Derrick Moore.

In an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen, Minter was asked just how good Moore could be this season.

His ceiling will be entirely up to Moore but there's not denying the excitement Minter has for him.

"Derrick can be as good as Derrick (can be)," Minter said. "The best part about Derrick is that he has the mindset to be a really, really high-end, dominant, player. His skill set and his physical tools match up with that. He has a chance to be high, high, high-end draft choice one day. High-end player. Productive."

So, how does he get there, exactly?

Minter has stressed to Moore that he just needs to continue down the current path he's on. With plenty of time until fall camp, he will continue to mold his body and his game during this important offseason for him.

"He's just gotta stay on his process, stay on his progress that he's on," Minter said. "Coach Herb does a great job with him. He's completely focused and has a really good mentality of where he wants to go and he takes it out on people on the field. It's really exciting to see him along with the rest of the group."