Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't just think that Blake Corum being sent to New York after the season is over for the Heisman Trophy presentation should suffice, he believes he should win the whole thing.

Corum's statistics through 10 games certainly prove that he should be in the conversation for the coveted award. Rushing for 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

For Harbaugh, it's the yards per carry, including picking up the extra, tough yardage, that puts Corum in the elite category.

"The amount of first downs he picks up, the amount of yards he gets after contact," Harbaugh said of Corum on Inside Michigan Football this week. "There was a time there maybe four or five games ago where I would've thought he deserves to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy. Now, I think he's the frontrunner for it."

Corum has an innate ability to keep his legs churning and pushing massive piles of grown men a few extra yards forward that has helped keep the Wolverines' offense on schedule on so many occasions this season.

Of course, the offensive line deserves its own credit, too. However, Corum's workman-like ability in the weight room and maintaining his conditioning has also helped bring his game to another level.

Doing the extra things, even if it's subtle to the casual observer, is what makes Corum the best running back in the nation in Harbaugh's eyes.

"This past game, there were maybe four or five times where it was a two or three-yard gain and then he's moving the pile," Harbaugh said. "The offensive line is pushing past the first down they go averaging five yards a carry, then seven, then nine. I don't think there's a better back in the country right now than Blake Corum. He's having a tremendous season. He is having an MVP-type of season, he's having a Heisman Trophy-type of year."