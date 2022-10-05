Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder is one of a handful of freshmen that the coaching staff continues to add small amounts to his plate each week to see what he can handle.

In the early stages of the season, it was adding special teams responsibilities and seeing late-game snaps when the game was in hand. Last week against Iowa, though, Rolder saw snaps when it counted against the Hawkeyes and even made a tackle when he was challenged.

For linebackers coach George Helow, the plan is to continue to test Rolder's capabilities. After a strong week of practice last week, he was rewarded with playing time.

And betting on Rolder paid off.

"Jimmy had a great week of practice last week," Helow said. "I think he's started on two special teams, he got an assist on the kickoff team. Played snaps on defense, did a good job. Had a really good tackle in the game. He's young, he's hungry. He's smart. Learning more about what to do each and every week. Pleased with Jimmy. Want him to keep staying hungry and getting better every week."

As for what he could be, the sky is certainly the limit for the young linebacker.

Helow notes that the more playing time he receives and the more that gets added to his plate, the better the freshman will become moving forward.

"I think Jimmy's got a high ceiling," Helow said. "He's really big, he can run. He likes contact. With the more reps he gets, the better he'll get."