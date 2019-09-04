Why Michigan Is A Top School For Key OL Target Garrett Dellinger
Garrett Dellinger is getting healthier.
The three-star 2021 offensive tackle from Clarkston (Mich.) had two labrum surgeries this offseason and missed the first regular season game of his junior year over the weekend.
Dellinger, however, is set to make his debut very soon.
“I expect to be back this week,” Dellinger said. “I just want to make sure that I am 100 percent and that my body is not fooling me. Hopefully, that works out for me.”
