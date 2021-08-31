Why More Confident Michigan Cornerbacks Are 'Welcoming' The Deep Ball

In six games during the 2020 campaign, Michigan Wolverines football gave up 13 passing plays that went for 30 or more yards. Opposing offenses continually challenged the Wolverines' cornerbacks, who were primarily playing man coverage in one-on-one situations, by firing passes deep down the field. All the while, those cornerbacks lost confidence, and the mistakes piled up, with the unit finishing 90th nationally in pass defense. The starting duo of redshirt sophomores Vincent Gray and Gemon Green is back. They're a year older and learned from being thrown into the fire last season. "Last year helped me a lot mentally, with my preparation for the game," said Gray, who allowed 30 receptions on 68 targets last season according to PFF. "It gave me a chip on my shoulder, it gave me an edge going into this year, and I just can’t wait for this Saturday and the Saturdays to come." RELATED: WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Vincent Gray notched three pass breakups last season (USA TODAY Sports Images)

On top of that, redshirt freshman DJ Turner has emerged and made it a 'starting' trio, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying this week that they'll all three play a big role this fall. "We’ve got a really good group, a tight group," Gray added. "We’re tight on and off the field. We’re all boys, we’re all rooting for each other. I can’t wait to see what they do, I’m pretty sure they can’t wait to see what I do and we have to bring it every Saturday." Couple the natural improvement they've made with a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale, and there's a renewed sense of confidence in the cornerbacks room. The Wolverines will play more zone, and disguise and mix up coverages on a more frequent basis. "It’s always good — especially playing my position — to mix it up, to give offenses different looks, instead of them knowing what you’re in and what you’re doing every time," Gray said. Gray explained that he's excited to "show that I can do more than just stand in front of a guy and press him and run around with a guy." Still, he knows opposing offenses are going to try to pick on the defensive backfield. Now, though, he insists they're ready for it.

"Most definitely, we expect that, and we’re welcoming it for real," Gray said. "We’ve gotten a lot of reps doing it, we’ve all improved at it and just being more aware and being smarter football players is going to help us be in better position to make plays on those balls." Macdonald, who spent the previous seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, brought in some NFL principles. Not only is that expected to help Michigan out on the field, but it's supposed to prepare its players for their potential future professional careers. "I was ready for a change schematically," Gray said. "I feel this is going to prepare us more for the next level. It’s going to allow us to compete and make plays on the ball, which is what I enjoy. I’m excited for it."

Better Michigan Football Culture Playing A Part, Too