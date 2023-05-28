Michigan Basketball is facing an important weekend in terms of its pursuit of Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua. Why is this weekend important, one might ask, when the Wolverines plan to host the forward on June 2? A visit elsewhere could prove to be crucial.

The latest on Nkamhoua

Where things stand now, there is still confidence that the Wolverines hold a slight edge in landing Nkamhoua. While the recruitment process has remained fluid, the Wolverines appeared to be very close to landing the forward shortly after he entered the portal. However, things took a turn when he decided he wanted to pursue the professional route and there was heavy speculation that he would prefer to take the professional route rather than return to college. After going through the G League combine and not earning an invite to the NBA Combine, word came out that Nkamhoua wanted to take a visit to West Virginia. Nkamhoua followed it up with a visit to Ann Arbor on June 2.

Why is this weekend important?