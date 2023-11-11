One of college football's biggest games of the 2023 season occurred on Saturday in Happy Valley, but unfortunately, much of the discussion throughout the course of the week was focused on a different storyline. There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Jim Harbaugh's status for the game early on in the week, but on Friday afternoon, the Michigan head coach was suspended from being on the sidelines by the Big Ten.

Michigan tried to get a temporary restraining order passed in time for the noon game on Saturday, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Harbaugh wasn't on site for Michigan's 24-15 win over Penn State, but his absence helped galvanize the team.

"Everything that happened [Friday], we just wanted to use that as fuel and motivation," Trevor Keegan said after the game. "We've got a very hungry team, a lot of leaders, and guys that just want to prove the haters wrong. They're gonna be hating on us; we just want to prove them wrong. We want to do this for coach Harbaugh."

J.J. McCarthy said during the postgame press conference that the team held a FaceTime call with Jim Harbaugh after the win.

"We FaceTimed him after. He was the jolly good fellow today," McCarthy said.

Coaching in Jim Harbaugh's place was Sherrone Moore, who dialed up 32 consecutive run plays to put Penn State away in the second half. Moore was extremely emotional during the postgame interview on FOX.

"I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank coach Harbaugh — I f------ love you, man. I love the s--- out of you, man. This is for you." Moore said, with tears in his eyes as he looked into the camera. "For this university, the president, our AD, we've got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys."

When Moore sat down for his postgame press conference at least 20 minutes after the conclusion of the game, his eyes were still red from the tears.

"I think [the emotion in the postgame interview] was all built up. Was thinking about our players and how hard they've worked through all this craziness and all the situations that's been going on. How hard they have worked and the realization of that coming to fruition and watching it come to fruition against a great football team."

"I'm a pretty calm guy, but there's a lot of emotions," Moore said. "Being here six years, this place is home. What coach Harbaugh has done for me — he's given me the opportunity to be here... This place is like home to me... so it's very deep."

Keegan added more about how emotional Saturday's win was.

"Everything that went on [Friday}, we're gonna be battle-tested. There's gonna be adversity. There's a target on our back right now, and we love that s---."

The continued use of profanity from coaches and players serves as a signifier of just how emotional the win in Happy Valley was for Michigan.

For the older players, Keegan said Saturday's win was a statement and a culmination of all the hard work they put in to turn the program around.

"People can make all the accusations and comments they want. But we take it to heart, man. The players that have been here for a while — we did everything we could to turn this program around and bring it back to where Michigan needs to be."

"Guys in the '19 class, '20, '21 class, we really changed this program as one, and people can say whatever they want, but we know what's true. We know who we are."

Michigan has now won 26 consecutive regular-season games and 22 straight conference games. It will look to keep the momentum going into the final two games of the season against Maryland and Ohio State.