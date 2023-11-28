On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten revealed the selections for the First Team All-Big Ten Defense. Michigan, the Big Ten East champions, had three players selected to the team.

Will Johnson (selected by the coaches and media), Mason Graham (coaches) and Mike Sainristil (media) all earned first-team honors.

Johnson has been a lockdown cornerback for the Wolverines all season long, and he proved his worth on Saturday against Ohio State with an early interception of Kyle McCord.

It was Johnson's third interception of the season, and it set Michigan up with excellent field position early in the game.

Graham led the team in average snaps played per game heading into the Ohio State game with 30.1. The sophomore upped that total in Saturday's win as he played 42 snaps against the Buckeyes.

In the regular season, Graham finished with 28 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Sainristil has been the heart and soul of the team all season long, and it culminates in a selection to the First Team All-Big Ten Defense by the media.

The fifth-year senior carried Michigan to a 31-24 victory over Maryland in Week 12, which gave the program its 1,000th win. He had two second-half interceptions in that game to keep the Terrapins at bay.

Michigan's nation-best scoring defense featured 11 other players on an All-Big Ten defensive team:

Junior Colson (2nd coaches, 2nd media)

Kris Jenkins (2nd coaches, 2nd media)

Kenneth Grant (2nd coaches, 3rd media)

Mike Barrett (3rd coaches, honorable mention media)

Rod Moore (3rd coaches, honorable mention media)

Jaylen Harrell (honorable mention coaches, honorable mention media)

Braiden McGregor (honorable mention coaches, honorable mention media)

Derrick Moore (honorable mention coaches, honorable mention media)

Josh Wallace (honorable mention coaches, honorable mention media)

Makari Paige (honorable mention coaches)

Josaiah Stewart (honorable mention coaches)

Michigan also had three players named to the All-Big Ten Special Teams team:

James Turner (2nd coaches, honorable mention media)

Tommy Doman (3rd coaches, honorable mention media)

Semaj Morgan (honorable mention coaches, honorable mention media)