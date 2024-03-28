Like at many spots on the defense, Michigan will have to replace starters at defensive back with some younger talent, which means snaps are ripe for the picking for many inexperienced corners in the room.

While you can't simply replace someone like Mike Sainristil, you offset losses by welcoming back returning talent, too.

Will Johnson has his spot cemented and is hoping to see the younger talent step us as well. Speaking to the media this week, he was asked about any defensive backs in particular stepping up in spring and named a whole list of players.

"I've seen a lot of the young guys step up," Johnson said. "D.J. Waller, Jyaire Hill, Ja'Den McBurrows, Zeke Berry, Kody Jones, Myles Pollard. All of those guys have stepped up a lot. They're taking that next step for this next year coming up. Keep stacking days, go out there for spring ball and keep getting better every day. They'll be ready to go for the season."

For Johnson, he is now being looked upon as a leader of the defense. A grizzled veteran heading into his junior season, he is making sure that the standard of play he has been apart of his entire career in Ann Arbor stays the same.

He hopes that becoming more vocal and taking on more of a leadership role will help bring the younger players along.

"I think just trying to be a better leader on this team this year, being more vocal," Johnson said. "Tighten down the things that have always been kind of a normal thing and some of the younger guys might not know that. Keeping that standard of what it's been the last few years. Holding guys to the standard that we've had, keeping that same mentality every day."