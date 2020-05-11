Will Zak Zinter Be A Guard Or Tackle? 'It's Open And The Jury Is Still Out'
Michigan Wolverines football freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter was one of eight early enrollees for the Maize and Blue this past winter, and actually had an opportunity to participate in three of the team’s bowl practices in December.
Zinter and the rest of Michigan’s student-athletes headed back to their hometowns in March, however, but have stayed in constant contact with their respective position coaches over the past two months, receiving frequent instruction and guidance.
“Zak went back to Michigan four days after spring break, and after that is when they shut down campus,” Paul Zinter (Zak’s father) told TheWolverine. “He’s been here [in Cambridge, Mass.] ever since, doing his online classes and working out and all that good stuff.
“Michigan’s head trainer, Ben Herbert, has been great, because he’s giving the kids updated training plans every week with new challenges. Each player on the team is kind of on their own team and they’ve been working to keep everyone accountable, with the dietician, Abigail O’Connor, still being involved and doing a great job.
"The team has been as structured and as organized as possible, with the coaches having stayed engaged with the kids.
“[Offensive line] Coach [Ed] Warinner has been having calls at least once a week, while [offensive coordinator] Coach [Josh] Gattis has been gathering the offensive team together at least once a week as well.
"From a school perspective, the players are still meeting with their advisers, tutors and professors, and that aspect has been very structured as well. Zak has been continuing to learn the playbook; the players have it on their iPad, and the guys have been doing zoom meetings as if they were right there in Coach Warinner’s office.
"The coaches are preparing the kids as well as possible for when they return.”
