Michigan's defensive staff looks vastly different than it did a year ago at this time, with a fresh staff of assistants as well as a new defensive coordinator.

Fortunately for Sherrone Moore, though, he didn't have to make many wholesale changes when it comes to the overall scheme that has been so successful in Ann Arbor in recent seasons.

When you have a chance to bring on the creator of the scheme you run, you absolutely take it, and that's what Moore did by bringing on Wink Martindale to be the program's next defensive coordinator.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast, Martindale discussed his excitement to be back at the college level, back to where it all began for him.

"We've been excited since day one when Sherrone and I decided this was gonna work," Martindale said. "The people have been great up here. Been to a hockey game, been to a basketball game, can't wait for baseball and softball to start. I enjoy that as well. Just getting back to the campus life. It's been really reenergizing for me, it's brought me back to my roots by just starting as an educator, a teacher and a coach. A high school teacher and a coach. We're really excited about it."

A long-time NFL coordinator, Martindale cut his teeth in the collegiate ranks and spent many years at various programs, including Notre Dame.

However, it's the Irish's old rival, the Wolverines, where he views the opportunity as a dream job and something he will look back on fondly.

"I think the excitement of coming back to my roots like I initially said and just to have the opportunity," Martindale said. "This is a dream job. Coming to the University of Michigan and being the defensive coordinator and having this opportunity, it's one of those things where life is full of those bucket list things and when you look back at it in the end, it's going to be a bucket list thing that we did, my wife and I. I'm just really excited about it.

"Excited about getting back to the pageantry of college football because that's different compared to the pro level. I wish we had a little bit easier schedule than what we have but I guess it's something I'm used to from where I just came from."