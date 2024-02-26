It's easy to go down the list of the top targets in the 2025 class and pick the five best recruits at key positions and say that they would be the perfect additions to a class. While some programs can do that, the current NIL model is proving that recruits are willing to go all across the country and you'll start to see different programs getting elite talent if the resources are there. For Michigan, the Sherrone Moore era is just getting underway with the promise that NIL and recruiting will be far more aggressive. What does that look like? Time will ultimately tell. With three commits in the class already, there are still plenty of positions of needs the program needs to address. Below are five recruits U-M would love to land in a perfect world for the 2025 class.

1. Five-star ATH DJ Pickett

While it's still early in his recruitment process, Michigan is certainly in the mix for five-star ATH DJ Pickett, who the Wolverines would love to add as a defensive back. Pickett has made multiple trips to campus and is looking to make a return visit to campus in the near future. Adding Pickett into the mix in the 2025 class would be massive as the safety position needs to have some added depth.

2. Five-star OL David Sanders

It's called a wish list for a reason. The number one player in the 2025 class has connections to the U-M program thanks to a number of his former teammates now with the program Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin. With a school like Georgia having the buzz at the moment, Sanders' addition would be a massive addition to the offensive line room that already has plenty of talent. It would be a major win on the trail for new offensive line coach Grant Newsome.

3. Four-star TE Linkon Cure

U-M is looking to add another tight end prospect to the class to go along with the addition of current commit Eli Owens and it certainly looks like Linkon Cure is at the top of the position board. New tight end coach Steve Casula has yet to show his recruiting chops at the level U-M currently is at and the addition of Cure would go a long way to show that he can flex his muscles and add premier talent. Cure is high on the Wolverines early as he looks to reestablish a bond with the new-look U-M program.

4. Four-star DB Dawayne Galloway

While U-M has had its fair share of success in the Ohio area on the recruiting trail and on the football field, stealing a guy out of Ohio State's backyard, a talented guy at that, would cause major shockwaves through the area. The Wolverines went 0-2 in premier talent in Ohio on defense last year, losing both Bryce West and Aaron Scott, but adding a guy like Galloway would erase that memory quickly. The Wolverines are certainly in the mix and are expected to remain in contention for Galloway as his process moves forward.

5. Four-star WR Kaliq Lockett