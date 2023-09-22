Entering the fourth week of the college football season, Michigan is one of just a handful of teams in college football to not have trailed or been tied past 0-0 against any of its opponents so far this season. Ironically, Rutgers, Michigan's opponent on Saturday, is also one of the only teams in college football to fall into the same category.

Obviously, that will change on Saturday for at least one team, or maybe both, depending on how the game goes.

Although Michigan has deferred to take the ball in the second half in all three of its games so far, the Wolverine defense has been all but unbeatable early on in games. Once the offense takes over, Michigan's opponent is almost certainly guaranteed to fall behind.

According to Jesse Minter, the Michigan defense's goal is to play "complimentary football to our offense."

"I think here we've always tried to play complimentary football to our offense," Minter said earlier in the week.

What does that look like exactly?

Minter said it involves getting the opposing team's defense back out onto the field after a score as quickly as possible.

"One of the things that I try to instill in our players...we're going to have some 6 and 7-minute drives on offense. Maybe even more so with the clock now. The number one thing that we can do is to get that other defense back on the field as fast as possible."

Michigan has done a solid job of performing Minter's strategy so far this season, but he knows from experience — most recently exemplified in Max Bredeson's fumble on Saturday — how effective the strategy can be.

"Whether that's getting the ball off of them or getting a quick three and out, I know from a defensive perspective if we were just on a long drive and we're trying to make adjustments and then all of a sudden you're right back up, sometimes you don't get a chance to fix your problems. You're tired."

"You want to get those guys right back out there as fast as possible. I think that's our way of trying to play complimentary with our offense. The clock rules probably factor into that, but I think our style of play probably factors into that as much as anything."

The Scarlet Knights possess a play style similar to Michigan's: play physical, run the ball, and eat away at the clock.

Perhaps that's what's given Michigan troubles with Rutgers in years past, but Saturday's game will be a slugfest between two physical Big Ten teams.

Michigan and Minter will do their best to implement their strategy of getting the offense off the field as quickly as possible, but it's likely Rutgers will do the same.

It's likely that whichever team comes out on top in Saturday's matchup will have done a better job at beating the opponent at their own game.