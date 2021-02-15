 2023 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Target Braxton Myers At Private Workout
Wolverine TV: 2023 Michigan DB Target Braxton Myers At Private Workout

Texas defensive back Braxton Myers holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh offer.
Texas defensive back Braxton Myers holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Dallas and had an opportunity to watch 2023 Michigan defensive back target Braxton Myers at a private workout.

Watch full clips from the session below.

{{ article.author_name }}