 Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Four-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting CB Target Myles Pollard
Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Four-Star Michigan CB Target Myles Pollard

Four-star defensive back Myles Pollard holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star cornerback Myles Pollard holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Atlanta over the weekend and saw four-star 2022 cornerback target Myles Pollard at the Pylon 7v7 tournament.

Watch full clips from the event below.


