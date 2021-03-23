 Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Target DeMario Tolan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 18:47:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan LB Target DeMario Tolan

Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Atlanta last weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw Rivals250 Michigan linebacker target DeMario Tolan in action.

Watch full clips below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}