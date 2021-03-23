Wolverine TV: 7v7 Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan LB Target DeMario Tolan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Atlanta last weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw Rivals250 Michigan linebacker target DeMario Tolan in action.
Watch full clips below.
