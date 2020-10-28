 Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben McDaniels Talks Joe Milton, QB Depth, More
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 11:50:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Ben McDaniels Talks Joe Milton, QB Depth, More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels discussed redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and his position group with the media on Wednesday.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton threw for 225 yards and one touchdown in his starting debut.
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton threw for 225 yards and one touchdown in his starting debut. (AP Images)

