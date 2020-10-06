 Michigan Wolverines Football: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 19:31:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down each and every Michigan Wolverines football recruit they saw over the weekend, including Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, five-star cornerback Will Johnson and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman

RELATED: Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022

Michigan Wolverines football five-star CB target Will Johnson had a big game on Friday night.
Michigan Wolverines football five-star CB target Will Johnson had a big game on Friday night. (Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}