Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down each and every Michigan Wolverines football recruit they saw over the weekend, including Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, five-star cornerback Will Johnson and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman
RELATED: Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022
