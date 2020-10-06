The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down each and every Michigan Wolverines football recruit they saw over the weekend, including Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, five-star cornerback Will Johnson and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman

RELATED: Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022