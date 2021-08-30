Wolverine TV: Cade McNamara, Mike Sainristil, Mazi Smith Pre-WMU Presser

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who was named the starter by head caoch Jim Harbaugh Monday, sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith met with the media ahead of Saturday's contest against Western Michigan.

