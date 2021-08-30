Wolverine TV: Cade McNamara, Mike Sainristil, Mazi Smith Pre-WMU Presser
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, who was named the starter by head caoch Jim Harbaugh Monday, sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith met with the media ahead of Saturday's contest against Western Michigan.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Names Starting Quarterback
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Grading Michigan's Position Groups, More
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara
Michigan Football WR Mike Sainristil
Michigan Football DT Mazi Smith
