 Clips Of Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Target Domani Jackson From Pylon 7v7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 18:06:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Clips Of Five-Star DB Target Domani Jackson From Pylon 7v7

Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas this weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament, which featured five-star 2022 Michigan cornerback target Domani Jackson.

Watch full clips of Jackson below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}