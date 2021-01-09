 Wolverine TV: Cristian Dixon Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Jim Harbaugh Extension
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Cristian Dixon Talks Jim Harbaugh Extension

Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon signed with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon signed with Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Michigan signee Cristian Dixon to get his thoughts on the Jim Harbaugh extension and more.

Watch the full interview below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}