Wolverine TV: Dante Moore Talks Big Win, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss, More

2023 Detroit Martin Luther King four-star quarterback target Dante Moore and his team beat cross-town rival Detroit Cass Tech, 21-15, to win the Public School League title, with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss in attendance. TheWolverine.com caught up with Moore following the win and discussed a plethora of topics.

