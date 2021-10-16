 Michigan Wolverines Football: Dante Moore Talks Big Win, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-16 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Dante Moore Talks Big Win, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

2023 Detroit Martin Luther King four-star quarterback target Dante Moore and his team beat cross-town rival Detroit Cass Tech, 21-15, to win the Public School League title, with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss in attendance. TheWolverine.com caught up with Moore following the win and discussed a plethora of topics.

