Wolverine TV: Dante Moore Talks Big Win, Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss, More
2023 Detroit Martin Luther King four-star quarterback target Dante Moore and his team beat cross-town rival Detroit Cass Tech, 21-15, to win the Public School League title, with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss in attendance. TheWolverine.com caught up with Moore following the win and discussed a plethora of topics.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Five-Star Commit Will Johnson Impressed With Michigan's Hot Start
RELATED: Blue Chips: Scoop, Thoughts On New 2022 Michigan LB Target Jimmy Rolder
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook