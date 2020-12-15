Wolverine TV: Final Michigan Football Recruiting Signing Day Predictions
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie give their final thoughts and predictions ahead of signing day for Michigan Wolverines football, including on the decisions of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards and Fresno (Calif.) Central Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Listen to the audio version below or on whatever platform you get your podcasts:
