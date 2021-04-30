 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw At Pylon Las Vegas
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw At Pylon Las Vegas

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the top five Michigan Wolverines football recruits from Pylon 7-on-7 Las Vegas last weekend.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
---

