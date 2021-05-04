Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Recruiting In April
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the five biggest things they learned about Michigan Wolverines football recruiting in the month of April, an eventful month on the tral.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel!
RELATED: Blue Chips: Mother Of DB Commit Kody Jones Talks Michigan
RELATED: Michigan Making Rivals250 RB George Pettaway A Top Priority
