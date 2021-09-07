 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Connor Jones In Game Action
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

Wolverine TV: Full Game Clips Of Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones

Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Colorado Springs and watched Michigan offensive line commit Connor Jones in game action.

Watch full clips below.

