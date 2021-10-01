 Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit Jayden Denegal
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 17:19:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of Michigan QB Commit Jayden Denegal

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Los Angeles this week to see 2022 Michigan quarterback commit Jayden Denegal in game action.

Watch full clips below.

