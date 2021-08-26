Wolverine TV: Jay Harbaugh, George Helow Discuss Their Position Groups
Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and linebackers coach George Helow met with the media Thursday to discuss their position groups, the Maize and Blue's fall camp and more.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Four Wolverines Discuss 'Great Honor' Of Being Named Michigan Team Captain
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Intel On Michigan's Wednesday Night Scrimmage
Michigan Football Tight Ends Coach / Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh
Michigan Football Linebackers Coach George Helow
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook