Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Loss At MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis and redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 37-33 loss at Michigan State.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Instant Reactions To Michigan Football's Loss To MSU
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football C Andrew Vastardis, OLB David Ojabo
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook