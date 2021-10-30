 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Loss At MSU
Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Loss At MSU

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis and redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 37-33 loss at Michigan State.

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, DE Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan Football C Andrew Vastardis, OLB David Ojabo

