Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks First Week Of Michigan Fall Camp

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media in person for the first time since Big Ten Media Days in late July. Harbaugh discusses several position groups and what he's seen from standout players in practice as the Wolverines are one week in.

Watch the interview below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On Michigan Quarterbacks, 'Real Playmakers' At Wideout, More

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Practice Intel, Depth Chart Movers, Surprises