 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Junior Colson On Jim Harbaugh Extension, New DC Hire
Wolverine TV: Junior Colson On Jim Harbaugh Extension, New DC

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson signed with Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Rivals100 Michigan linebacker signee Junior Colson, who talked about Jim Harbaugh's extension and more.

Watch the full interview below.

