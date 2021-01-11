 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard And Isaiah Livers Preview Wisconsin
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 14:51:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard, Isaiah Livers Preview Wisconsin Game

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and senior forward Isaiah Livers previewed the team's game against Wisconsin (Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN).

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-0 start. (AP Images)

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

---

