Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players On OSU Loss, Livers Injury
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns discussed their team's one-point loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, and also touched on the impact of senior forward Isaiah Livers being out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot. Livers also talked about when he hurt his right foot and when he may return to action, if at all.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Falls To Ohio State In The Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 68-67
RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Isaiah Livers Out Indefinitely With A Foot Injury
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson & Junior Forward Brandon Johns
Ohio State Basketball Head Coach Chris Holtmann
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook