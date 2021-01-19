Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Maryland
Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 12-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten, behind a 87-63 win over Maryland Tuesday night at Crisler Center. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the win.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Hot Shooting Leads Michigan Basketball Past Maryland, 87-63
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Junior Forward Brandon Johns
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
Maryland Basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon
