 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say About His Team's Blowout Win Over Minnesota
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 10-0 behind a smashing victory over Minnesota, beating the Gophers 82-57 at Crisler. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Minneosta head coach Richard Pitino, Wolverines' freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Isaiah Livers met with the media postgame.

Watch the postgame pressers below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Destroys Minnesota

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Minnesota Basketball Head Coach Richard Pitino

