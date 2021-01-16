Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Minnesota Loss
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and senior guard Chaundee Brown discussed the team's loss to Minnesota following the game.
RELATED: Minnesota Hands Michigan Its First Loss Of The Season, 75-57
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown
