 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say About His Team's First Loss...
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 16:36:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Minnesota Loss

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and senior guard Chaundee Brown discussed the team's loss to Minnesota following the game.

RELATED: Minnesota Hands Michigan Its First Loss Of The Season, 75-57

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown

