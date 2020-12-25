Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and sophomore wing Franz Wagner discussed the team's win over Nebraska.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Notches Christmas Day Road Win Over Nebraska, 80-69
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook