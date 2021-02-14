 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Wisconsin Win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-14 15:17:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Wisconsin Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

MADISON, Wisc. — Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten with a come-from-behind win over Wisconsin, 67-59, Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Grabs An Impressive Come-From-Behind Win At Wisconsin, 67-59

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}