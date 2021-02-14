Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Wisconsin Win
MADISON, Wisc. — Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten with a come-from-behind win over Wisconsin, 67-59, Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Grabs An Impressive Come-From-Behind Win At Wisconsin, 67-59
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook