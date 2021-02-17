Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Pre-Rutgers Press Conference
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard held his pre-game press conference ahead of his team's matchup with Rutgers Thursday night.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Dan Dakich On Howard: 'It's As Good A Coaching Job As I've Maybe Ever Seen'
RELATED: 2022 Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel Updates Recruitment Timeline
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook