Wolverine TV: Kwity Paye, More Michigan NFL Prospects Talk Pro Day, More
After several NFL hopefuls spoke to the media on Wednesday, (WATCH HERE), Michigan Wolverines football longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman, tight end Nick Eubanks, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive end Kwity Paye met with reporters Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday's pro day.
Michigan Football Edge Kwity Paye
Michigan Football Linebacker Cam McGrone
Michigan Football Tight End Nick Eubanks
Michigan Football Longsnapper Cam Cheeseman
