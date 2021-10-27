 Michigan Wolverines Football: Latest On Five-Star Domani Jackson, Michigan WR Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 18:06:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Latest On Five-Star Domani Jackson, Michigan WR Recruiting

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down Michigan Wolverines football commits Colston Loveland and Mason Graham, who Holland saw over the weekend, provide the latest on five-star DB Domani Jackson and discuss what's next for wide receiver recruiting.

{{ article.author_name }}