 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Football Players Talk QBs, Spring Ball
Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Players Talk QBs, Spring Practices

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, sophomore safety Dax Hill, redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber and junior wideout Ronnie Bell.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 11)

RELATED: Paye, Mayfield Can Achieve A Rare Feat At U-M In This Year's NFL Draft

Michigan Football Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Football Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter

Michigan Football Sophomore Safety Dax Hill

Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Andrew Stueber

