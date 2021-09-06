 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Discuss The Opener, Preview Washington, More
Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss The Opener, Preview Washington, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and second-year freshman wide receiver A.J. Henning discussed the season-opening win over Western Michigan, the upcoming matchup with Washington and more.

RELATED: Michigan Football's Ronnie Bell Is Out For The Year With A Knee Injury

RELATED: MMQB: Michigan Flashes Offensive Explosiveness, 'Bend, Don't Break' Defense

Michigan Football Safety Brad Hawkins

Michigan Football Wide Receiver A.J. Henning

Michigan Football Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green

