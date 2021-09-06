Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss The Opener, Preview Washington, More
Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and second-year freshman wide receiver A.J. Henning discussed the season-opening win over Western Michigan, the upcoming matchup with Washington and more.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
Michigan Football Safety Brad Hawkins
Michigan Football Wide Receiver A.J. Henning
Michigan Football Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green
