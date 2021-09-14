 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin Discusses His Health, DT Kris Jenkins Talks Development, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 19:45:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Meet With The Media Pre-Northern Illinois

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, second-year freshman defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar and redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner met with the media after practice Tuesday night to discuss a plethora of topics, including U-M's win over Washington.

Michigan Football WR Daylen Baldwin

Michigan Football DT Kris Jenkins

Michigan Football DB Caden Kolesar

Michigan Football CB DJ Turner

