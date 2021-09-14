Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Meet With The Media Pre-Northern Illinois
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, second-year freshman defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar and redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner met with the media after practice Tuesday night to discuss a plethora of topics, including U-M's win over Washington.
Michigan Football WR Daylen Baldwin
Michigan Football DT Kris Jenkins
Michigan Football DB Caden Kolesar
Michigan Football CB DJ Turner
